Swiss women’s team wins hearts in historic Euro journey

LONG after the final whistle in Switzerland’s defeat to Spain that ended their Euros, fans chanted and sang the praises of a squad that electrified the host nation.

For more than two weeks “La Nati”, as the women’s national team is affectionately known, captivated Switzerland with red-shirted fans thronging sold-out stadiums to see them qualify for the knockout stage of the Euros for the first time.

They battled bravely in their quarter-final before succumbing 2-0 to reigning world champions Spain.

“We had tears in our eyes. I think when everyone saw us, it was a bit emotional,“ Swiss captain Lia Waelti said of walking out for the quarter-final.

“We never dreamed of it, and what happened here in Switzerland in the last two weeks is unbelievable. It’s a dream and we really enjoyed it to the fullest.”

After opening with a 2-1 defeat by Norway, Switzerland bounced back to beat Iceland 2-0 before grabbing a stoppage-time equaliser in a thrilling 1-1 draw with Finland to progress to the last eight as runners-up in Group A.

Though Spain were the better team in their quarter-final, the well-organised Swiss harried and harassed them all over the field. It took Aitana Bonmati’s superb back-heel, setting up Athenea del Castillo, to finally breach their defence in the 66th minute, with Claudia Pina adding a second five minutes later.

“I’m very, very proud,“ the 32-year-old midfielder Waelti told reporters.

“I think we did everything that was in our power - we fought, we kept the ball as long as possible. It’s not easy against Spain. They have incredible quality on the pitch.”

At the final whistle, the Swiss fans raised their voices even further to show their appreciation, and such was the respect of the Spanish players that they formed a guard of honour for the Swiss team as they left the field.

An hour later, Swiss fans of all ages outside the stadium stood pressed up against a metal barrier, hoping for one last glimpse of the team that catapulted women’s football into the national consciousness as the players boarded the team bus for one final journey back to their base.

Asked about her favourite memory from the tournament, an emotional Waelti pointed to the opening game against Norway as a special occasion before offering a broader perspective.

“Every moment together with the fans. Every moment we could see how many people we actually brought on our side to support us. To see that is so, so special and it’s something we’ve never dreamed about,“ she said.

“I’ll always keep that near my heart and in my memories, and I really hope we get the chance one day to experience that again.” - Reuters