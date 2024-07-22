PETALING JAYA: The public is urged to assist by reporting any information obtained to help locate a six-year-old girl who went missing at Eco Galleria Shopping Centre in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, recently.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said that those who find Albertine Leo Jia Hui or have any information are requested to immediately report it to the nearest police station.

“I have received reports about a six-year-old girl who went missing on July 20 at 8.30pm after being separated from her family during the Bon Odori event at Eco Galleria, Iskandar Puteri.

“The police are making efforts to search for and locate the child. I also urge the public who have any information or who find the child to report immediately to the nearest police station,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

The child, of Chinese descent, was last seen by her father around 8.30 pm on July 20 (Saturday).

She was wearing a white T-shirt with a ‘Mickey Mouse’ image on the chest and shorts.

Leo is approximately 120 centimetres tall, with long black hair, fair complexion and a slim build.

