US tariff reduction on Malaysia, a reflection of MADANI government’s diplomacy prowess – KPKT Minister

PUTRAJAYA: Minister of Housing and Local Government YB Nga Kor Ming welcomes the decision by the United States Government to reduce its tariff on Malaysian exports from 25% to 19%, effective 1 August 2025.

The outcome, achieved through sustained bilateral negotiations by Ministry of Trade and investment(MITI), reflects the growing strength of Malaysia–U.S. relations under the leadership of Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the MADANI Government.

Nga who is also UN Habitat president, said the revised lower tariff rate is a testament to the country’s credibility as a reliable economic partner and to the effectiveness of Malaysia’s diplomatic engagement on the global stage.

“We are grateful for this positive development. It sends a strong signal of trust in Malaysia’s economic governance, policy reforms, and commitment to fair and rules-based trade.

“The 19% rate achieved without compromising our national sovereignty, underscores Malaysia’s maturity in international negotiations,” said Nga.

Nga stressed that progressive trade outcomes such as this will have positive ripple effects across sectors, including construction and manufacturing.

In relations to this, Malaysia’s export of furniture, lighting signs and prefabricated building materials were estimated at US$1.55 billion (about RM7 billion) in 2024.

“Lower tariffs can enable greater access to quality construction materials and technologies at competitive prices, supporting our goal to build smarter, greener and more liveable homes & cities,” he added.

Nga also warmly welcomed the announcement of the upcoming visit of President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, for the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur this October, as announced by the Prime Minister during the tabling of the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK-13) in Parliament yesterday.

“President Trump’s presence in KL will further cement the ASEAN–U.S. partnership. Malaysia looks forward to showcasing its progress in sustainable development, people-centric governance, and green urban transformation under the MADANI vision,” said YB Nga.

KPKT remains committed to aligning its policies with Malaysia’s broader trade and industrial strategies, and to playing a key role in building cities that are inclusive, climate-resilient, and economically competitive.