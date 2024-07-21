Police seek public help to locate missing six-year-old girl at Eco Galleria Shopping Centre

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Police are seeking public help to locate a six-year-old girl who went missing at Eco Galleria Shopping Centre here.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP M Kumarasan said Albertine Leo Jia Hui went missing yesterday at Eco Galleria 3, Jalan Eko Botani 3/2, Taman Botani here.

The child, of Chinese descent, was last seen by her father around 8.30 pm. She was wearing a white T-shirt with a ‘Mickey Mouse’ image on the chest and shorts. Albertine is approximately 120 centimetres tall, with long black hair, fair complexion and a slim build.

“We are actively investigating and urge the public not to speculate about the child’s disappearance,“ Kumarasan said in a statement today.

Those with information are urged to contact the nearest police station or Iskandar Puteri district police headquarters Crime Investigation Department Officer, Inspector Ridzuan Abd Hadi, at 017-7051097, the Iskandar Puteri district police hotline at 019-2792095, or the operations room at 07-2212999.