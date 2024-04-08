Thousands gather in solidarity with Palestine at Bukit Jalil

KUALA LUMPUR: In a powerful show of solidarity, thousands gathered at the Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil this evening for the ‘Himpunan Pembebasan Palestin’ rally.

Blessed with pleasant weather, the event kicked off at around 6.30 pm with the Palestine Liberation Speech, setting the tone for a heartfelt evening.

Attendees, who mostly dressed in white, wearing Palestine-theme scarves and carrying Palestinian flags, also listened to a tazkirah and tadabur ibrah on the Palestinian cause and performed congregational Maghrib prayers led by a Palestinian representative.

The programme also featured performances by singers Amir Masdi and Faizal Tahir, as well as moving poetry recitals by TV personality Fedtri Yahya and Grand Chamberlain of Istana Negara Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini.

A special video from Gaza captured the hearts of the audience, followed by an emotional performance by Palestinian children.

The Palestine Liberation Speech then continued with contributions from Human Resource Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is also scheduled to deliver a speech after the screening of a tribute video for the late Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh.

The gathering is set to conclude with performances by Rabbani and Awla, followed by the recitation of the Qunut Nazilah.

A participant, Ammar Abdul Razak, 40, said he travelled from Johor with friends, arriving at the venue as early as 5 pm to join the solidarity gathering for Palestinians oppressed by the Israeli regime.

“I’m deeply moved to see people from various backgrounds and ethnicities coming together at this rally to stand against Israel’s atrocities,” he told Bernama.

On Thursday, the prime minister said that the solidarity gathering is one of the moves to send a strong message to the world that Malaysia is condemning the assassination of Haniyeh and will continue to support Palestine.

Yesterday, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that approximately 20,000 people were expected to show their support for the Palestinian people during the rally.