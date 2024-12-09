Three arrested in connection with death of former Malaysian GP racer

KANGAR: Police arrested three men in connection with a stabbing incident on Tuesday (Sept 10), which resulted in the death of former Malaysian GP racer Elly Idzlianizar Elias, 40, who died while receiving treatment at the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) here yesterday morning.

Kangar police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said the suspects, aged between 28 and 51, were arrested separately around Perlis yesterday and police also seized a black-handled samurai sword with a black sheath, measuring approximately 112 cm in length.

“The police also seized a blue Proton Iriz vehicle, which had a cracked windscreen and visible red stains and marks, believed to be blood.

“Checks of the suspects’ criminal records revealed that they had prior records involving criminal cases such as attempted murder, criminal threats, arson, rioting with weapons, vehicle theft, gambling and drug offences,“ he said during a press conference here today.

Regarding the stabbing case, Yusharifuddin said the police received information about a fight that occurred at Taman Behor Gonchar Jaya at 11.13 pm on Tuesday and details indicated that the former national racer was severely injured and taken to the HTF by ambulance.

“The victim was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead at around 12:01 am on Sept 11. The post-mortem conducted at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (Alor Setar, Kedah) revealed that the victim died from severe bleeding caused by multiple stab wounds, with a total of 12 stab marks,“ he said.

He added that the three suspects are believed to be acquaintances of the victim, and the incident is believed to have occurred due to a misunderstanding, which escalated into a fight, resulting in the victim’s death.

“All three suspects are currently in remand for seven days starting from yesterday, and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code,“ he said.

For the record, Elly Idzlianizar first made a name for himself in the local Cub Prix racing scene and was also selected to participate in the national wildcard rider programme for the Malaysian Grand Prix in 2009.