KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in Sabah continue to drop but the situation in Sarawak remain unchanged as of 8pm tonight.

In SABAH, the number of victims dropped to 94 people compared to 208 in the afternoon.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat informed that the Tongod district has recovered from floods and all evacuees have been allowed to return home.

“However, the number of people sheltering at a temporary evacuation centre (PPS) in Kinabatangan has increased to 94 tonight, compared to 53 in the daytime,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, in SARAWAK, a total of 9,314 victims were recorded in the state, compared to 9,312 victims in the afternoon, showing a slight drop tonight.

The state secretariat announced that the number of evacuees in Bintulu Division continued to drop to 4,727 as compared to 4,744 earlier in the afternoon.

“The same trend was also seen in Serian Division which recorded 1,525 evacuees tonight compared to 1,542 in the daytime; 1,464 in Miri Division (compared to 1,466); 839 in Sibu Division (850) and 523 in Samarahan (534).

“Mukah division recorded an increase from 176 to 236 evacuees so far,” according to the statement.

The secretariat also announced that seven PPSs were closed today, involving two each in Samarahan and Serian and one each in Sibu, Mukah and Miri.