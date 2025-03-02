Human skeleton found in Port Dickson oil palm plantation

SEREMBAN: A skeleton, believed to be human, was discovered by a member of the public at an oil palm plantation in Siliau, Lukut, in the Port Dickson district today.

Port Dickson deputy police chief DSP Muhamad Mustafah Hussin said the Lukut police station received a call regarding the grim discovery at around 10.10 am.

“The discovery was made by a member of the public who wanted to repair a leaking pipe in the vicinity and found a skull and several bones of human body parts not far away from it,” he said in a statement here today.

He said police combed the area but did not find any personal documents, clothing, weapons or identification that could give a clue to the skeleton and there were no criminal elements detected.

He said the case has so far been classified as sudden death.

Muhamad Mustafah also advised people not to spread or make statements that could cause public anxiety, as such acts could be subject to action under the Communications and Multimedia Act.