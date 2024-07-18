Three cops among six nabbed over missing aviation fuel

SHAH ALAM: Six men, including three low-ranking policemen, were arrested for suspected involvement in an incident of JET-A1 kerosene fuel going missing at the Police (PDRM) Air Wing base near here on Tuesday (July 16).

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said they received a report regarding the incident of the missing (kerosene grade aircraft) fuel on July 15.

Hussein said following the report, the Commercial Crime Investigation Department of the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) opened an investigation paper under Section 409 of the Penal Code for alleged criminal breach of trust.

“The investigation carried out then led to the arrest of six men aged between 31 and 55 a day later (July 16).

“Police confirm that three of the six arrested were junior police officers on duty at the PDRM air base,“ he said in a statement here today.

Hussein said all the suspects were remanded between two to seven days from the date of arrest for investigations.