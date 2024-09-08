Three news portal journalists give statements on ‘top cops reshuffle’

KUALA LUMPUR: Three journalists of a local news portal were called to testify today in relation to a news report relating to a reshuffle of top leadership of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) at Bukit Aman.

The three of them were called to record their statements for about an hour at 2.35 pm, at the Dang Wangi District police headquarters to help in investigations of the case.

Their lawyer Rajsurian Pillai said they are being investigated under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

“Two days ago, they have already cooperated. Today, they came voluntarily, and the investigating officer was also very professional and asked about 27 questions including, who their sources were for the article but most of them will be answered in court.

“Ethics of journalism states where you cannot reveal your sources. I think everyone understands that and respects it including the police,” he said after accompanying the three journalists to testify today.

Until now, he said the investigation was still ongoing and there was no indication that they would be called again, but did not deny that the three journalists could be called at any time if the investigation was not complete.

“No phones or any other items were confiscated. The police were very professional in carrying out their duties,” he said.

On Tuesday, a local news portal reported a source informing that Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain were believed to be transferred from federal police headquarters to other agencies.

However, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain denied the (news) allegation.