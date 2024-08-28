Three relief centres in Port Dickson closed as floods recede

SEREMBAN: The flood situation in several areas in Port Dickson has fully recovered, allowing 141 evacuees from 38 families to return home.

Port Dickson Civil Defence Force officer Mohd Azri Abu Hassan said the relief centre at Kampung Sungai Raya was closed after floodwaters receded and tidal levels returned to normal, recorded at 2.1 metres at 10.30 am today.

“Two other relief centres in Permatang Pasir and Tanjung Agas were also closed at 5 pm yesterday after the floodwaters subsided and tidal levels were at a normal 2.3 metres,” he said in a statement.

However, he said six people from one family are still being housed at Dewan Bagan Pinang due to a landslide following heavy rainfall in Taman Sri Pinang.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun reportedly said that the combination of high tides and prolonged heavy rain was believed to have caused the widespread flooding in Port Dickson since last Saturday.