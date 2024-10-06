PETALING JAYA: A three-year-old boy died tragically after he was crushed by a fallen coconut tree in his backyard at Felda Jengka 6 in Pahang on Saturday (June 8).

Wan Muhammad Harith Syauqi Wan Hazizi was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at the Hospital Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah (HoSHAS) in Temerloh at 10.35am on Sunday (June 9) morning, Sinar Harian reported.

The victim was said to be picking up dry branches with his father, Wan Hazizi Wan Kemboja, 50, at their backyard at 5.30pm while the child’s mother Saliah Mohd Noor, 39, confirmed that she and the rest of the family were outside the house during the incident.

ALSO READ: Boy, 5, allegedly falls to death from condo unit

Saliah said that she heard a “cracking” sound three times before the tree crushed the child, adding that it happened right before their very eyes and could not do anything about it.

The victim was found in an unconscious state with his ears and nose covered in blood. He was rushed to the hospital straight away for medical treatment before he was pronounced dead this morning.

Harith, the youngest of the three siblings, was buried at the Felda Jengka 6 cemetery at around 3.30pm on Sunday (June 9).

ALSO READ: Three-month-old baby dies at babysitter’s house