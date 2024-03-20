Three-month-old baby dies at babysitter’s house

PUTRAJAYA: A three-month-old baby girl died at her babysitter’s house in Precinct 15 here yesterday.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said the baby died two days after being sent to the babysitter’s house on March 18.

Based on a report by a medical officer at Putrajaya Hospital, the death is classified as sudden death or SDR (sudden death report) until the post-mortem results are obtained.

He said the medical officer received the baby in an unconsious state at 11.45 am.

“It is understood the babysitter performed CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) at her house and continued doing so at the emergency unit for 30 minutes, but the baby was confirmed dead at 12.16 pm,“ he said when contacted here today.

He said the results of the physical examination on the victim found that there were no signs of injury.

“The cause of death cannot be ascertained yet. Samples from the victim’s organs have also been sent to the laboratory.

A. Asmadi said police have recorded statements from the victim’s parents and babysitter.

“The victim’s father said the baby was their first child and was sent to the babysitter on March 18,“ he said.

Asmadi said on the day of the incident, the victim was sent to the babysitter’s house but the infant was unwell from a cough that she had from a week ago.

He said according to the baby’s mother, the baby had been sent to a clinic in Precinct 18 on March 18 for an examination but the X-ray results showed that there was nothing wrong.

According to the babysitter, the infant’s mother sent the infant to her house at 8 am on the day of the incident before heading to work. The baby was sleepy and there seemed to be no problem.

However, he said the mother had informed the babysitter that the infant had a slight cough and probably had phlegm.

He said the babysitter, who was taking care of four children including the victim, finished feeding the baby before proceeding to the kitchen and then to perform the Dhuha prayers.

He also said that babysitter realised the baby was unconscious when she went to wake her for a feed.

The babysitter, he said, performed CPR on the infant but suddenly noticed she was bleeding slightly from her nose.

Following this, the babysitter immediately called the emergency line and her husband to take the baby to the Putrajaya Hospital. -Bernama