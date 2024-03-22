Boy, 5, allegedly falls to death from condo unit

SERDANG: A five-year-old Yemeni boy is believed to have died after falling from the 21st floor of a condominium in Bandar Putra Permai here on Wednesday.

Serdang district police chief ACP A. A. Anbalagan (pix) said the incident was discovered by a security guard who was patrolling around the swimming pool located on the seventh floor of the condominium.

“The security guard claimed to have seen clothes in the pool before realising it was the victim floating, prompting him to report the incident to his supervisor,” he said in a statement today.

Anbalagan said the police were alerted of the incident at 2.22 pm on the same day.

Further examination of the victim found that his left leg was broken, and there was bleeding from his ear and nose.

“The incident is believed to have occurred when the victim’s parents were in the bedroom while the victim was in the living room. Police do not rule out the possibility that the victim fell from a window in the living room,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. -Bernama