Thumbs up for UK electronic travel move

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents has commended the UK government for requiring Malaysians travelling there to apply for the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).

Its president Nigel Wong Chun Teim said even though Malaysians do not need a visa to enter the UK, they could still be denied entry, so the ETA offers a better assurance of entry and an easier process compared with visa applications.

“The ETA has been implemented by Australia and New Zealand, with the European Union slated to have a similar system soon. So, this move aligns with global travel trends and simplifies the process for Malaysians travelling abroad.”

Travellers do not need an ETA if they have a UK visa, permission to live, work, or study in the UK, or have settled/pre-settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme.

Those holding a British or Irish passport, or a British Overseas Territories Citizen passport, are also exempted.

Wong said ETA conditions can change periodically, and travellers must stay informed about any updates or modifications to travel requirements.

He said as a practice, travellers should make it a habit to verify the latest travel requirements, including visa and ETA regulations well in advance of their trip to avoid any last-minute complications.

“This applies regardless of the destination country, as rules can vary widely across different regions. Common issues may include errors in the application form, incomplete supporting documentation, or failure to meet eligibility criteria such as valid passports or travel history.

“If a traveller encounters difficulty obtaining an ETA, they should first revisit the official government websites of the destination country to ensure they have correctly submitted all necessary documents and meet the requirements.”

Universiti Teknologi Mara Tourism Economics senior lecturer Prof Dr Mohd Hafiz Hanafiah said Malaysian citizens applying for an ETA should only be travelling for short stays of up to six months, or transiting through the UK unless they already have a valid UK visa or immigration status.

“The ETA is strictly for those travelling to the UK for short stays. Travellers cannot be employed in paid or unpaid work for any UK company, or be self-employed unless they are legally permitted to do so for whatever reason, or come under the Creative Worker visa concession.”

Mohd Hafiz said the ETA system will significantly streamline entry processes, enhancing efficiency and security for Malaysian travellers visiting the UK.

“This improved efficiency is especially beneficial for those travelling for tourism or business as it reduces the time and hassle traditionally associated with obtaining a visa.

“The ETA system also includes advanced security measures to verify traveller identities and pre-screen for issues before arrival. This enhances safety and provides a smoother entry experience.”

He said the ETA system is designed to be more affordable compared with traditional visa applications, and that its cost-effectiveness benefits travellers, lowers application fees and simplifies procedures.

Mohd Hafiz said the system is likely to encourage tourism to the UK, with simplified travel procedures and lower costs drawing more visitors.

However, Mohd Hafiz said there might be an increase in costs for Malaysians travelling to the UK due to associated fees such as those for expedited processing or additional services.

“Another challenge lies with the older generation who may find it difficult to navigate the online application process and require additional assistance, potentially limiting their ability to travel or delay in their plans.

“Overall, the ETA is a major advancement in modernising travel and improving border security. To maximise its benefits, it’s essential to address challenges by providing accessible support and resources for all travellers.”