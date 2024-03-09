New Zealand to nearly triple tourist levy

WELLINGTON: New Zealand is almost tripling the fee most tourists must pay to visit the country, the government announced on Tuesday, reported German news agency (dpa).

Tourists heading to New Zealand will be charged a NZ$100 (US$62) fee per person from October, up from US$35.

The increased International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL) fee would ensure visitors contribute to public services and high-quality experiences, Minister for Tourism and Hospitality, Matt Doocey, said.

“International tourism plays a hugely important role in the New Zealand economy, with international visitors spending over US$11 billion in the year ending March 2024,“ Doocey said.

“But international tourism also comes with costs to local communities, including additional pressure on regional infrastructure and higher upkeep and maintenance costs across our conservation estate,“ he said.

“The new IVL remains competitive with countries like Australia and the UK, and we are confident New Zealand will continue to be seen as an attractive visitor destination by many around the world.”

However, Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) has warned it would make New Zealand “incredibly expensive” to visit, chief executive Rebecca Ingram said.

The move came as visitor visa charges increased more than 60 per cent, meaning those requiring a visa would need to pay up to US$500 to cross the border, she said.

“New Zealand’s tourism recovery is falling behind the rest of the world, and this will further dent our global competitiveness. Airline connectivity isn’t a nice to have for a country at the bottom of the world – it’s essential.”

The TIA said the increase could result in 48,000 fewer visitors and strip US$273 million from the New Zealand economy.

The National Party, which is now in government, opposed the IVL when it was first introduced in 2019.

Those exempt from the fee include New Zealand and Australian citizens and permanent residents, diplomats and people from many Pacific Island countries.