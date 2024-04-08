Thunderstorm warning for several Peninsular states until noon today

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning for thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain and strong winds across several states in Peninsular Malaysia until 12 noon today.

In a statement, MetMalaysia informed the warning covers the entire of Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Penang.

Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are also expected in certain districts in Kedah (Kuala Muda), Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang and Muallim), Pahang (Rompin), Negeri Sembilan (Seremban, Port Dickson and Rembau), Melaka (Alor Gajah and Melaka Tengah) and Johor (Batu Pahat, Pontian and Johor Bahru).