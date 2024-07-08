Unemployed youth allegedly sodomised by foreigner while job-seeking at furniture store

PETALING JAYA: A youth’s attempt to land a job to support his family turned awry after the 22-year-old was allegedly sodomised by a foreigner inside a furniture store in Tanjung Minyak, Melaka, yesterday.

In a statement, today, Melaka police chief Datuk Zainol Samah said the 11.30am incident occurred when the victim came to a furniture store by himself.

The victim, he said, subsequently asked a Pakistani man who was a caretaker at the store about work opportunities, before being invited upstairs to meet a manager.

“Once the victim was upstairs, he realised there was no one there, except for furniture storage

“The suspect, the victim claimed, suddenly pulled his hand and dragged him into a small room upstairs.

“The suspect then forcibly opened the complainant’s pants, kissing several parts of the victim’s body, including his neck and legs, before proceeding to sodomise him.

“Despite initial attempts by the victim to escape from the suspect’s clutches, the suspect held him, before he screamed and managed to run away,“ Zainol described in a statement.

The victim subsequently lodged a police report at 2.03pm, the same day.

Zainol further described the victim as the youngest of two brothers, single and had completed his SPM examination.

The suspect, a 36-year-old salesman, was subsequently detained at the same premises at 6.30pm, yesterday by officers and detectives from the Sexual, Women and Children Crime Investigation Division (D11), Criminal Investigation Department and the state contingent police headquarters.

“The initial urine screening test on the suspect was negative.

“The case is being investigated under Section 377C of the Penal Code,“ Zainol added.

Meanwhile, New Straits Times reported, magistrate Sharda Shienha Mohd Suleiman set a five-day remand for the suspect, starting today until August 11, to facilitate the investigations into the case.