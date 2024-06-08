Timah Tasoh Dam upgrades in phase 3, set for completion in 2026

KANGAR: The project to upgrade the capacity of the Timah Tasoh Dam near Padang Besar is now in third phase, the Perlis State Legislative Assembly was told today.

State Public Complaints, Infrastructure and Public Transport Committee chairman Izizam Ibrahim said the upgrading project is expected to be fully completed by 2026, which will increase the dam’s water storage capacity to meet the domestic and agricultural water supply demands in Perlis.

“However, farmers are advised to plan their water usage wisely to prevent wastage,” he said in reply to a question from Haziq Asyraf Dun (PN-Beseri) on whether the state government plans to review the minimum water level at the Timah Tasoh Dam for agricultural use due to concerns over rainfall in the catchment area during the question and answer session.

Meanwhile, Izizam said that water supply for agricultural use would be halted when the water level at the Timah Tasoh Dam reaches 27.1 metres, the minimum level set by the state government and administered by the Perlis Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID).

“The minimum level is set to avoid disruptions in the domestic water supply for Perlis. In the absence of rainfall in the dam area, this level would be sufficient for domestic use for only 144 days,” he said.

Izizam among the initiatives that can be taken to ensure a sufficient water supply for agricultural use is rescheduling the padi planting season so that the main cultivation season is completed by January each year.

“During the main padi planting season, which is from September to December each year, Perlis experiences high rainfall that contributes to better padi quality and yield,” he said.