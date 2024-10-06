TNB substation in Kepong catches fire

KUALA LUMPUR: A Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) substation in Kepong caught fire this evening.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) Operations Centre, in a statement, said a call about the incident was received at 7.14 pm.

It said 13 firemen on two fire engine from the Jinjang and Menjalara Fire and Rescue Stations, were dispatched to the scene, located near a church on Jalan Burung Hantu.

“The fire involved a TNB substation transformer. Direct extinguishing efforts were hindered by the presence of electrical currents at the location, so the ‘cooling method’ was used instead,” the statement read.

The fire was extinguished using foam at 9.21 pm, and overhaul work is currently being carried out while awaiting the arrival of TNB personnel.

“The cause of the incident is still under investigation,” the statement read.