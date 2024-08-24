Totally washed out, but thankfully we survived - Water surge victim

TANJUNG MALIM: “Left with only what we had on our backs, but thankfully we survived,” said Nor Fatihah Ahmad, 33, one of the victims trapped in the water surge incident at Risda Eco Park in Kg Ulu Slim near here yesterday evening.

The teacher from Sabak Bernam, Selangor told reporters that she was praying in a tent, just pitched, when she heard a loud rush of water which swept away all their belongings and outdoor equipment.

“I gathered the children and rushed out of the tent, leaving behind mobile phones, laptops, clothes and bags that were carried away by the current,” she said.

“I kept running to find higher ground and saw several other tents that were loosely secured being washed away by the torrent. Fortunately, other visitors managed to save themselves,” added Nor Fatihah, who was camping with her husband, Syed Abdul Kadir, 35, and their two children, aged seven and nine.

She noted that while the family had camped out before, this was the first time they had experienced such a calamity.

“I saw debris like twigs, branches and tree trunks being swept along with the water, resembling a tsunami. I am very grateful that we survived,” she said.

Meanwhile, Zainuddin Khalid, 65, a resident of Kg Ulu Slim, recalled a water surge from the 1980s.

He noted that this incident was unusual as it caused the Sungai Geliting water treatment plant intake to break apart and the old bridge over Sungai Slim to collapse.

“That bridge was incredibly strong, it was already there when I was born. Now, at 65, I can say the water surge was so devastating that it even caused the bridge to collapse,” he said.

Earlier yesterday at 7 pm, a water surge struck Risda Eco Park near Sungai Geliting, trapping 21 visitors and two staff members.