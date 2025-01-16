Op Ragada: Two more individuals remanded

KUCHING: A former senior executive of a media group and a woman have been remanded for two days to assist in investigations into a money laundering case.

The remand order, which extends until tomorrow, was issued today by Magistrates Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan and Ling Hui Chuan following a police application. The individuals are aged between 50 and 60.

The man is represented by lawyer Roger Chin, while the woman, a managing director of a company, is represented by Datuk Shankar Ram. Both individuals were reportedly detained as part of Op Ragada.

On Jan 10, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain disclosed that five individuals, including a senior executive of a local broadcasting company, were arrested in connection with the money laundering investigation under Op Ragada.

The suspects, comprising four men and one woman, aged 20 to 60, were detained at various locations, including Penang and Sarawak. Authorities seized assets worth a total of RM17,434,217 in the operations.

Razarudin said that the arrests were conducted by the Bukit Aman Anti-Money Laundering Criminal Investigation Team under Op Ragada, following intelligence reports on suspicious transactions involving several bank accounts between 2017 and September 2024.

He explained that the modus operandi involved conducting money laundering activities through dubious financial transactions and committing offences such as criminal breach of trust, tender fraud, and awarding tenders to oneself or family members.

The case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Act 613), as well as Sections 409, 420, and 403 of the Penal Code, and Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.