TPS Targeted Promotion Programme can help nuclear tech adoption in potential sectors

ALOR SETAR: The Technology Preview and Showcase (TPS) of the Targeted Promotion Programme will help increase the level of adoption of nuclear technology in potential sectors.

Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (MOSTI) secretary-general Datuk Ts. Dr. Aminuddin Hassim said the programme was also able to increase interest in learning Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

“TPS is one of the ongoing platforms of the Malaysian Nuclear Agency (Nuklear Malaysia) in the framework of promoting peaceful and safe nuclear technology products, services and training to the people and industry.

“Through this programme, the research and development results from Nuklear Malaysia researchers can be highlighted across various fields such as the application of nuclear technology in the agro-agriculture sector, radiation processing technology, industrial applications, environmental management, medicine applications, radiation health and safety, nuclear engineering and training,“ he said.

He was speaking the TPS Targeted Promotion Programme Series 2 and launch of the Nuclear Paddy Gallery by the Raja Muda of Kedah Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Sultan Sallehuddin at the Kedah Paddy Museum near here today.

According to Aminuddin, visitors to the Kedah Paddy Museum will have the opportunity to obtain information and (find out) the role of Nuklear Malaysia in the production of the new paddy seed variety, NMR 152, throughout the two days of the programme (June 13 and 14).

He added that through the MOSTI Strategic Research Fund (SRF) project, two more new national paddy varieties are targeted to be produced by the end of 2026 using advanced drip irrigation.