Developer and quarry firms to repair roads damaged by overloaded lorries in Kelantan

GUA MUSANG: The developer of the Kemubu Small Hydropower Project (PHK) and several quarry companies have committed to repairing roads damaged by overloaded lorries transporting materials to the project site in Mukim Kuala Stong, Dabong, Kuala Krai.

Kelantan Public Works Department (JKR) director Nik Soh Yaacoub confirmed that multiple routes, including D233 Jalan Kemubu-Bertam, D229 Jalan Kampung Biak, and D235 Jalan Bertam Lama-Jerek, suffered severe damage. Sections of the D233 route in Gua Musang were also affected.

“The developer will restore the roads to their original condition, addressing everything from the sub-base to the premix surface.

“The damage extends to the base structure due to lorries carrying heavy quarry rocks to the PHK site in Kemubu,“ Nik Soh told Bernama today.

A recent Bernama report on June 17 highlighted that around 5,000 road users faced risks of accidents and vehicle damage due to the deteriorated road conditions in Kampung Bertam Lama.

Nenggiri assemblyman Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani, speaking in Kampung Bertam Lama, expressed hope that JKR’s quality monitoring would ensure long-lasting repairs, even under the strain of overloaded construction lorries.