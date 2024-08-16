Trader who pushed wife into ravine charged with attempted murder

KUALA KANGSAR: A trader pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today with two counts of criminal intimidation and the attempted murder of his wife last month.

According to the first charge, Mohd Azzuan Ahmad, 39, is accused of threatening to cause the death of Nor Diyanah Ahmad, 32, in a Toyota Vios on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) heading towards Kuala Kangsar on the night of July 26.

Mohd Azzuan is also charged with attempting to murder Nor Diyanah, resulting in injuries sustained between 4 am and 5 am at the side of the road near Kilometre 31.2 of the East-West Highway (JRTB) Gerik-Jeli on July 27.

For the first offence, he was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment or a fine or both upon conviction.

For attempted murder, the accused was charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Firdaus Nor Azlan proposed bail of RM10,000 for the first charge and did not offer bail for the second.

Judge Rohaida Ishak, however, denied bail to the accused, who was represented by lawyer Hennie Soraya Hanafi.

Rohaida also fixed Sept 19 for mention.

On Aug 1, it was reported that a woman faced a harrowing experience when she was not only strangled but also attempted to be killed by her husband by being pushed into a ravine on the East-West Highway near Gerik.