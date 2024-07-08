Trailer driver pleads not guilty in fatal crash that killed siblings

ROMPIN: A trailer driver who crashed into a house, resulting in the deaths of two siblings at Kilometre 5, Jalan Pekan-Rompin near Kampung Ketapang Hilir last Saturday, pleaded not guilty in the Magistrates’ Court today.

Muhammad Fadzil Zakaria, 40, from Taman Bukit Indah, Johor, appeared in court wearing a face mask and entered the plea after two charges were read before Magistrate Melody Woon Sze Mun.

For the first charge, the father of one is accused of using methamphetamine in the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division room at the Pekan District Police Headquarters at 4.10 pm on Aug 3.

He is charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000 or up to two years imprisonment, and a supervision order of between two and three years, upon conviction.

The second charge involves driving the trailer under the influence of methamphetamine, which led to the deaths of Nurnazatul Fasiha Nasruddin, 32, and her brother Mohd Waldon Faris, 21, in Kampung Ketapang Hilir at 4.15 am last Saturday.

The charge under Section 44(1)(a) of the Road Transport Act 1987, provides for a prison sentence of between 10 and 15 years, and a fine of between RM50,000 and RM100,000, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Noor Asyikin Hashim appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer Ahmad Deniel Roslan.

Magistrate Woon granted bail of RM7,000 for both charges with one surety and suspended the accused’s driving licence until the conclusion of the proceedings.

The next hearings are set for Oct 7 and Aug 26, for the first and second charges respectively.

The trailer, carrying a load of plaster ceiling from Johor Bahru heading towards Kuantan, is believed to have lost control during a turn and skidded into the opposite lane before crashing into the house.

The tragedy resulted in Nurnazatul Fasiha dying at the scene, while her brother Mohd Waldon Faris passed away at the Pekan Hospital.

The victims’ parents, Norrulaini Mohd Hassan, 54, and Nasruddin Othman, 60, as well as Mohd Waldon Faris’s friend, Muhammad Gabriel Miqhael Muhammad Faidzal, 19, who were also in the house, sustained injuries and were treated at the same hospital.