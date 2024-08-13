Trailer veers off, catches fire near Duta Toll Plaza, driver critically injured

KUALA LUMPUR: A driver of a trailer transporting frozen food was critically injured when the vehicle veered off the road and caught fire near the Duta Toll Plaza at noon today, according to the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department.

It said the department received a distress call about the incident at 12.03 pm before deploying nine firefighters and two fire engines from the Sri Hartamas Fire and Rescue Stations to the location.

It said the team arrived about nine minutes later and found the trailer on fire, adding that the blaze was fully extinguished, ending the operation at 1.48 pm.

According to the statement, the driver, in his 30s, sustained injuries to his hand and head and was rushed to the hospital by the medical team. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, a Malaysian Highway Authority spokesperson said the accident caused a 1.3 km congestion up to the Duta Ulu Kelang Expressway, adding that the middle lane remains closed to traffic.

Road users are advised to use alternative routes.