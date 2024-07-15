Transport Ministry to improve public transport facilities - Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: Transport Minister Anthony Loke said his ministry is intensifying efforts to improve public transport facilities and walkability in Kuala Lumpur.

Giving an example he said many public bus stands in the capital city lack proper infrastructure, having only one pole.

”Therefore, we aim to upgrade these (bus stands) to proper bus stands and have requested locations for this purpose with intention to collaborate with the private sector,” he said after the Cabinet Committee meeting on road safety and congestion at the Kuala Lumpur Command and Control Centre (KLC3) here today.

Loke further said the transport ministry is encouraging local councils to collaborate with the private sector, offering companies willing to sponsor bus stands advertising rights as an incentive.

“Once we have bus stops and bus stands in place, bus usage will undoubtedly increase.

“Additionally, we are expanding the number of buses and planning to adopt electric vehicles (EVs) in the coming years,” he said.

Meanwhile, Loke said the Malaysian government remains steadfast and committed to continuing the ongoing legal action at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Netherlands against those responsible for the tragedy of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17.

“Yes, the legal action at the international level will continue and Malaysia together with the countries involved, especially involving many of their citizens as passengers (victims).

July 17 marks the 10th anniversary of the tragedy of MH17 which was shot down in Ukraine in 2014 which claimed the lives of all 298 passengers and crew, including 80 children.