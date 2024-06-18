Tree falls down across road at junction of Jalan Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR: A tree fell down across the road at the junction leading into Jalan Bernama here at around 9.15 pm.

According Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) security guard Zikri Rohaizad, who witnessed the event, he was surprised by a loud crashing sound while on duty at the Bernama building’s control post.

“When I heard the loud crash, I immediately ran out to check on the nearby area and found that a tree had fallen across the road at the junction, blocking access into and out of Bernama.

“There were several vehicles that were blocked but thankfully no vehicles were hit by the falling tree,” he said when met at the location of the incident.

Checks by Bernama indicated that no rain occurred and the weather conditions were normal.

Meanwhile, Civil Defence Force personnel arrived at 9.28 pm and took about 15 minutes to remove parts of the fallen tree to enable vehicles to use the road as usual.