Turkiye seeks collaboration with Sarawak on high-tech, green energy

KUCHING: Turkiye is committed to expanding its bilateral partnership with Malaysia and seeking to explore collaborations in high-tech and green energy industries in Sarawak, said Turkish Ambassador to Malaysia Emir Salim Yuksel.

Speaking to reporters after paying a courtesy call on Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today, the ambassador foresees Sarawak’s potential to realise possible economic cooperation between the two parties.

“We have introduced two important companies from Turkiye to increase the cooperation and discussed how we can reach a synergy between our companies and Sarawak’s capabilities as well.

“The vision of Sarawak (Government) personally intrigued me because there are many large economic activities and the vision of the Premier (Abang Johari) is very interesting,” he said.

The meeting, which lasted half an hour, also discussed Sarawak’s potential in infrastructure, aerospace technology and digitalisation sectors.

“These are some subjects and items that Turkiye is very powerful on and we have different companies working in this direction,” Yuksel said.

Also present was the Regional Director of the Foreign Affairs Ministry Fenny Nuli.