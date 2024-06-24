Turn ‘Trash4Cash’ at drive-thru recycling centre

NIBONG TEBAL: The first Trash4Cash automatic drive-thru recycling centre in Seberang Perai aims not just to offer convenience and promote recycling awareness but also to help the public generate income from waste.

Based on the DIY (do it yourself) concept, the centre operates round-the-clock with no operators and is equipped with CCTV cameras, lights, fans and Wi-Fi powered by solar energy.

Trash4Cash chief executive officer Shafreez Redza Mhd Saiful Anuar said users only need to write their name and phone number or scan the QR code on the Smart Recycle Bin to provide their details.

“After that, users simply need to deposit their recyclable materials into the bucket window according to the designated categories.

“Upon collection, our team will confirm through calls, inspections, and weighing of the materials for verification purposes. Payments will be made online within 48 hours after verification,” he told Bernama.

He was met after the Waste To Wealth Environmental Awareness Campaign at a supermarket in Sungai Bakap, launched recently by state Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jason H’ng Mooi Lye.

Apart from Penang, Shafreez Redza said the company’s automatic drive-thru recycling centres are available in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Perak and Kedah.

“We collaborated with the Seberang Perai City Council to establish the state’s first automatic drive-thru recycling centre. Based on experiences in other states, users can earn between RM15 and RM20 per month through this facility,” he added.

The rates are set according to current market prices, namely 10 sen per kilogramme (kg) for mixed papers, white/black papers (30 sen/kg), old newspapers (35 sen/kg), used cooking oil (RM2.70/kg), aluminium cans (RM2.30/kg), car batteries (50 sen/kg) and mixed electronic waste (20 sen/kg).