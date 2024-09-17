TVET players urged to support halal industry ecosystem, talents

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has urged Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) industry players to contribute and create an ecosystem that supports TVET graduates and experts in the halal industry.

Ahmad Zahid said with more talents and experts in the halal sector, it will further reinforce Malaysia’s role as a global leader in the industry that is currently valued at over US$ 3 trillion in the global market.

“I encourage TVET industry players, particularly in food and ingredients, to contribute and create an ecosystem that supports TVET graduates in halal industry.

“This includes developing skilled halal auditors with the technical expertise needed to ensure the authenticity and integrity of halal practices,” he said in his opening remarks at the World Halal Business Conference (WHBC) 2024, held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), here today.

Ahmad Zahid said it is crucial to include TVET talents in the halal industry which also in line with government efforts to strengthen Malaysia’s position as the world’s Halal Centre of Excellence (CoE) as well as the preparation to be the global halal hub.