Two civil servants arrested for accepting RM10,000 bribe

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan branch of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested two civil servants on suspicion of accepting a bribe of RM10,000.

A source said the two men were an officer and a general assistant of a state government agency in Tanah Merah.

“Both suspects, aged 33 and 49, were arrested at the Kelantan MACC headquarters after giving their statements at 4.30 pm today,” the source told Bernama today.

“Several days before, the MACC received a complaint from a man in his sixties in relation to this case in Tanah Merah.”

The source said based on the report, the man claimed to have handed over RM10,000 to the suspect early this month for the release of some forestry machinery.

Meanwhile, Kelantan MACC director Rosli Husain when contacted confirmed the arrest of the two men and said the case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

According to him, the suspects will be brought to the Kota Bharu Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for the remand application process.