Two construction workers died in Elmina Ridge landslide

SHAH ALAM: Two Bangladeshi construction workers died after being buried in a landslide in an incident at a concrete drain construction site in Elmina Ridge, Section U15 here today.

In the incident at about 10 am, the victims were working on the construction of a 0.3 m deep drain in the housing area.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Assistant Operations Director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said his office received a call at 10.29 am and despatched nine personnel, a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) and an Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) van to the scene.

He said on the inspection, firemen found that the victims were buried by earth and concrete of the U box culvert while they were doing drainage construction work.

“Firefighters managed to bring out the first victim at 11.12 am before another was retrieved about 20 minutes later,“ he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Mukhlis said both victims were confirmed dead at the scene and were taken to Sungai Buloh Hospital for further action.