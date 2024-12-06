Two initiatives launched to empower Johor youths

PETALING JAYA: Iskandar Investment Berhad (IIB) is strengthening its commitment to empowering youths in Johor, and fostering talent development, said its president and CEO Datuk Idzham Mohd Hashim.

He said two initiatives were launched at the Johor Youth Meet Up organised by the Johor Youth Council that was graced by the Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim.

“The first is the Dana Ilmu IIB untuk Orang Muda Johor (IIB Knowledge Fund for Young Johor People) scholarship fund, under which RM300,000 has been allocated to sponsor up to 60 underprivileged students.

“They will pursue undergraduate degrees at Foundation, Diploma or Bachelor’s levels in EduCity institutions.”

Idzham said in addition to supporting the cultivation of future global leaders, IIB is also making a RM50,000 donation to the Dato’ Onn Institute’s Johor Global Leadership Nexus Programme.

He said the donation will offer young Johor residents valuable international exposure and experience through diversified courses overseas.

“This will equip them with internationally acclaimed modules, benchmark practices and globally endorsed initiatives so that they can contribute meaningfully to Johor and Malaysia’s development.

“The two initiatives underscore IIB’s unwavering commitment to elevating education, social welfare and sustainable development as key pillars for Johor’s progress and prosperity.“

Idzham said IIB believes that youths who are empowered become the cornerstone of the state’s development and advancement.

By investing in their education and leadership development, he said IIB aims to nurture educational excellence and enhance career prospects among young people.

“This will help to uplift their socioeconomic well-being and enable them to achieve their full potential and ability to contribute to the state and nation,” Idzham said.

Incorporated in November 2006, Idzham said the IIB is a catalyst for change and a key player in Iskandar Malaysia’s transformation into a regional metropolis of international standing.

“We are tasked to ensure Iskandar Malaysia continues its successful trajectory towards an attractive investment destination in Southeast Asia, and we are focusing on the education, technology, ESG (environmental, social, and governance), tourism, entertainment and health sectors.”