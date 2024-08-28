Two killed in lorry-trailer collision near Temerloh

KUANTAN: Two foreign men were killed when the lorry they were riding in skidded and collided with a trailer coming from the opposite direction before both vehicles plunged into a ravine at Jalan Utama Bukit Damar, Lanchang, Temerloh last night.

Temerloh district police chief ACP Mazlan Hassan said in the accident at about 9.26 pm, the lorry passengers, a 35-year-old Pakistani national and a 37-year-old Bangladeshi national, were confirmed dead at the scene of the incident.

“Preliminary investigations found that the accident occurred when the lorry driver was heading towards Kuantan from Raub. Upon arriving at the scene, the truck skidded to the left of the road and re-entered the main road and went to the opposite lane.

“Suddenly a trailer emerged and collided with the lorry and both vehicles fell into a 20-metre deep ravine on the right side of the road,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the 28-year-old lorry driver and a Bangladeshi national, 30, and the 38-year-old trailer driver who were injured and were treated at Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital (HoSHAS) in Temerloh.

He said a post-mortem will be conducted after the results of the COVID-19 test are obtained and the case is investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.