Two Melaka Education Dept officers charged with receiving bribes

MELAKA: Two Melaka Education Department officers pleaded not guilty at the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today to six counts of receiving bribes involving RM27,100 from an advertising contractor to obtain supply works.

Yusmawati Mohamad Yussop, 48, and Rosni Leman, 61, made the plea before Judge Elesabet Paya Wan.

Yusmawati, the principal administrative assistant at the department, was alleged to have obtained between RM1,900 and RM9,000 without consideration, from Ong Ah Siong, the manager of Syarikat Pusat Pengiklanan Prisma, whom she knew had a connection with her official functions between March 7, 2022, and Feb 9, 2023.

She was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to two years or with a fine or both, upon conviction.

Rosni, who was then the Deputy Director was charged under Section 109 of the Penal Code read with Section 165 of the Penal Code with abetting Yusmawati in committing the act.

Judge Elesabet allowed the two women bail of RM10,000 with one surety each and set Aug 12 for mention.

The judge also ordered Yusmawati and Rosni, both unrepresented, to report themselves at the Melaka office of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) once a month.

Deputy public prosecutor from MACC Mohammad Azriff Firdaus Mohamad Ali prosecuted.