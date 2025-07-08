King grants audience to new Johor State Secretary

JOHOR BAHRU: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today granted an audience to the newly appointed Johor State Secretary Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page, the meeting here, which lasted about 45 minutes, was also attended by Johor Royal Council president Datuk Dr Abdul Rahim Ramli and Johor Mufti Datuk Yahya Ahmad.

Asman Shah took his oath of office and oath of allegiance as Johor State Secretary at the Audience Hall of Istana Bukit Serene yesterday.

He succeeded Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani, who was appointed as the Comptroller of the Royal Household at Istana Negara on July 1.

Asman Shah, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Chiba University, Japan, previously held positions such as Johor Bahru District Officer, Pasir Gudang Mayor, Tourism Johor director and chief executive officer of the Johor State Biotechnology and Biodiversity Corporation.