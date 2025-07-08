Food rider pleads not guilty to dangerous driving in Seremban court

SEREMBAN: A food delivery rider has denied charges of dangerous driving in the Magistrate’s Court here. Iskandar Abd Asri, 20, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read before Magistrate Saiful Sayoti.

The case involves reckless driving on Jalan Persiaran Senawang 1 in the early hours of July 6. The charge falls under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment, a RM15,000 fine, and a five-year driving ban if convicted.

However, Iskandar admitted to driving without a valid licence under Section 26(1) of the same law. This offence carries a fine of up to RM2,000, three months’ jail, or both.

The court granted bail at RM3,000 for the reckless driving charge and RM300 for the licence offence, with one surety each. The case will be mentioned again on August 21 for document submissions and social reports.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Zul Azrin Zainuddin handled the prosecution, while lawyer Noor Syairah Izzati Md Noor represented Iskandar. - Bernama