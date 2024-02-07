Two men arrested in suspicion of burglary of Selangor FC defender’s home

PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested two men who were suspected of burglary of Selangor FC defender Ahmad Khuzaimi Piee’s house in Shah Alam.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the suspects, aged 28 and 33, were caught after they were involved in an accident in Marang, Terengganu.

“Police were tracking these suspects and then they were involved in a crash, so we arrested them immediately,” said Hussein, according to FMT.

He added that the suspects were not linked to other recent incidents involving football players.

“They are not related to other cases, it’s just a coincidence that they picked the house as their target,” he was quoted as saying.

Police managed to obtain an extension to the remand order, which expires tomorrow. The men were initially remanded until June 30.

Ahmad Khuzaimi said he was away training with the Red Giants squad when the burglary happened.

