Selangor FC's Khuzaimi loses motorcycle to burglars

KUALA LUMPUR: Misfortune struck Selangor FC again when their defender Ahmad Khuzaimi Piee's house in Shah Alam near here was broken into last night.

In a post on Instagram early today, Ahmad Khuzaimi said burglars took away his motorcycle, four sling bags and his passport.

“Anyone who comes across a blue Y15 Movistar with plate number RV1700 please contact me or the nearest police station,” said the 30-year-old player.

Ahmad Khuzaimi said he was away training with the Red Giants squad when the incident happened.

“On my return at 9 pm, I found the front and back gates open. On inspecting the house, I realised that certain personal belongings had gone missing,” he said in his police report lodged at the Shah Alam police station.

He also uploaded several photographs showing signs of damage to one of the doors and a cupboard in his house.

Meanwhile, Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said preliminary investigations showed that two men broke into Ahmad Khuzaimi's house

“The two suspects went to the house in a white MPV. One of them then escaped with the motorcycle while the other drove away in the MPV.

“The victim and his family members were not at home at the time of the incident,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Iqbal said police are tracking down the suspects.

He urged anyone with information on the incident to contact investigating officer Insp Laymand Rayne at 014-6907071.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to 14 years and a fine on conviction.

On May 5, Selangor's sensational winger Muhammad Faisal Abdul Halim suffered fourth-degree burns after he was splashed with acid by an unidentified individual at a shopping mall in Petaling Jaya.

He has since undergone surgery and is recovering well.