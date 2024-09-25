Two men arrested over fatal shooting of soldier during Kapit jungle training

KUCHING: Police have arrested two men in connection with the death of a soldier who was shot during a training exercise in a forested area in Song, Kapit, last Monday.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said a shotgun and several pellets were seized from both suspects, who were apprehended on the same day following preliminary investigations and intelligence in the area.

“Both suspects were found to be engaging in illegal hunting, and one of them fired a shot at the victim, mistaking him for a wild animal during the 2.45 am incident,“ he told a press conference at the Sarawak police contingent headquarters here today.

According to him, the victim was a 29-year-old male army corporal from the 9th Brigade in Sibu, who was conducting training in the area.

The victim was rushed to Kapit Hospital with waist and left thigh injuries but was pronounced dead at 7.43 am, he added.

Mancha said the autopsy results revealed the cause of death was severe internal injuries, with pellets hitting the victim’s liver.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and Section 307 for attempted murder.

Last Monday, Song district police chief DSP Rowney Michael Jalak identified the dead soldier as Petrus Linggi Liman, who was conducting training in the general area of Kanowit-Nanga Dap-Song with a company-strength unit.