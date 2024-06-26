Two military personnel claim trial to hiding evidence in fatal accident

TAWAU: Two military personnel pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today to causing the disappearance of evidence related to a fatal accident case in Tawau last year.

The accused, Lieutenant Colonel Werar Suleiman Ali, 55, and Corporal Muhammad Hafizuddin Ripin, 29, entered their pleas when the charge was read out to them before Magistrate Don Stiwin Malanjum.

They were jointly charged with wilfully hiding evidence relevant to a legal proceeding, namely a motorcycle, at the Shell Gas Station near Batu 3, Jalan Apas here on January 30, 2023.

They were charged under Section 201 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same code, which provides imprisonment of up to three years and a fine, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Hurman Hussain and police officer ASP Joan Lee conducted the prosecution, while the accused were represented by lawyers Abdul Ghani Zelika and Vivian Thien.

The court allowed both accused bail at RM3,500 each, with two local sureties and set July 31 for remention.