Two premises raided for selling overpriced subsidised goods

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Kelantan branch, in an integrated operation with the Ketereh District Council and the state Royal Malaysian Customs Department, arrested two individuals today in Ketereh and Kok Lanas for selling subsidised goods at inflated prices.

Kelantan KPDN director Azman Ismail said that one of those arrested is a foreign national.

He said that the operation followed public complaints about vendors charging above the regulated prices for items such as cooking oil and eggs, as well as selling contraband cigarettes and rice.

“During the raids, authorities seized 198 kilogrammes (kg) of raw sugar, 20kg of wheat flour, 590kg of subsidised cooking oil, and 174kg of subsidised liquefied petroleum gas under the Control of Supplies Act 1961,” he said.

Additionally, a copy of the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) document and a local authority (PBT) license were seized. The total value of the seized items was estimated at RM3,256.70.

The operation resulted in seven actions being taken, including two cases under the Customs Act 1967, three cases under the Local Government Act, and two cases under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

Azman said that two premises were issued summonses by the local authority for failing to display their licences, and actions were taken against foreigners for conducting business.

He emphasised that the operation was part of ongoing efforts by the authorities to address trader misconduct and protect consumers.

“Kelantan KPDN is committed to ensuring that consumers benefit from the subsidies provided by the government,” he said, urging traders to adhere to the regulations and to ensure an adequate supply of goods for consumers.