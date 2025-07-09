Malaysian FM offers teh tarik at ASEAN meeting in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Amid formal discussions on regional cooperation, Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan added a touch of warmth by playfully offering teh tarik to delegates at the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

The light-hearted moment came during the plenary session at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, where Mohamad turned to Singapore’s Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan with a grin and asked, “Vivian, do you want teh tarik?”

His remark drew smiles from fellow ministers, briefly easing the tone of a meeting otherwise focused on strategy and geopolitics. Mohamad highlighted teh tarik as a must-try Malaysian experience, saying, “You come to Malaysia and you didn’t taste teh tarik, that means you missed something.”

The drink, officially recognised by UNESCO in 2024 as part of Malaysia’s intangible cultural heritage, reflects the country’s diverse breakfast traditions.

Held under Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship theme of ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability,’ the meetings bring together around 1,500 delegates for discussions with ASEAN partners. - Bernama