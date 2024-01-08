Two-year-old girl dies after falling from 16th floor apartment

JOHOR BAHRU: A two-year-old girl died after she is believed to have fallen from the 16th floor of an apartment in Taman Daya here on Tuesday.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief ACP Raub Selamat said they received a report about the incident at 9.16 pm on the same day.

He said initial investigations found that the incident occurred at about 8.50 pm before being realised by the suspects, a married couple aged 56 and 78, who were closely related to the victim.

“Before the incident, the girl and her family had just finished leisure time at the swimming pool. The suspects brought her home (on the 16th floor) while waiting for her mother and other family members to return from the launderette on the seventh floor of the apartment.

“The two suspects left the victim alone in the living room to perform prayers. However, when they finished praying, they found the victim missing from the house and after searching, found the victim had fallen to the eighth floor,” he said in a statement today.

Raub said the investigation found that the victim allegedly fell from the 16th floor through an open bedroom window that does not have grilles.

“The victim, who suffered severe head injuries, died at the scene, and her body was taken to the Sultan Ismail Hospital for post-mortem,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 31 (1) (A) of the Child Act 2001.

He urged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Johor Bahru Selatan District Police Headquarters hotline at 07-2182323.