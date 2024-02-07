UMNO conducts session to update members on current issues - Azalina

KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO held an informational session yesterday aimed at ensuring its members receive accurate and reliable information on current issues.

UMNO’s Information chief, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, highlighted that the programme focused on topics such as the privatisation of Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd (MAHB), targeted diesel subsidy and constitutional matters.

Azalina, who is also the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Legal and Institutional Reform), said the event was attended by Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican and Khazanah Nasional managing director Datuk Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir.

Also present were Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Strategic Investment head, Mohd Shahazwan Mohd Harris and lawyer Shahrul Fazli, who provided explanations and addressed queries.

“Through programmes like these, UMNO tackles challenges by providing accurate information, countering fake news and dispelling deliberate misconceptions aimed at destabilising the government,“ Azalina said in a Facebook post today.