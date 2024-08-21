UMNO must overcome toxic politics - Mohamad Hasan

KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO must fight ‘toxic politics’ which if not curbed will fan the flames of racism and hatred, said UMNO Deputy President Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Mohamad Hasan who is also the Barisan Nasional Deputy Chairman said the Malays must be aware that extreme hatred and toxic politics will result in anti-reasoning, anti-truth and anti-everything.

“It will not benefit anyone. It will increase the division among the Malays. It will injure Malay political culture and manners with a terrible injury,” he said in his speech at the simultaneous opening of the Wanita, Pemuda and Puteri wings that was also attended by the top leadership of UMNO and the leaders of the three wings, here tonight.

Drawing an example of what happened in big cities in England and Northern Ireland recently which witnessed riots and hatred, Mohamad who is also the Foreign Minister said it was the result of ‘toxic politics’ and the victims were the innocent ones while the loser was the whole country and the people.

“This situation should be an example to us of the dangers posed by toxic politics and blind prejudice,” he said, hoping that representatives of Wanita, Youth and Puteri wings would discuss and explore ways to deal with the symptoms of toxic politics.

He said that UMNO’s future really depended on its success. The party is fighting ‘toxic politics’.

Apart from that, Mohamad said that the fall of the Bangladeshi kingdom was the result of the continuous pressure of the younger generation which was called the ‘Generation Z revolution’ and for that, UMNO need to be wise in managing the relevant generation.

He said that if it failed, UMNO would encounter a more difficult election in three years from now, even more difficult than the 15th General Election (PRU15).

“They have no ‘sentimental attachment’ with UMNO or no direct relationship with UMNO. They grew up in a world that saw UMNO no longer dominant in the country’s political landscape but rivaled by various other players in the country’s political landscape.

“They do not have a party... they judge based on what they get, read and see on various social media platforms. They defeat various government policies with only attacks displayed on their social media screens and for them, that is the best space for them to participate in democracy,” he said.

Mohamad said today’s reality is witnessing ‘democratic space’ on the virtual platform and the same thing happened in the election of the President of Indonesia a few months ago.

He said he witnessed almost all campaigns being carried out with full creativity on social media compared to conventional methods.

“I call for UMNO to establish an ‘UMNO Success Team’ as soon as possible. The only goal of the operation is to succeed in ‘Bringing Back UMNO’. The main focus of this full-time team is to carry out various electoral operations for UMNO.

“It must be managed like a business entity. Not a war entity. Why is this change in strategy important? because we want the voters to be attracted and buy back this UMNO brand and it needs ‘a business and marketing strategy’, which is based on ‘consumer behaviour’,” he said.

Meanwhile, ahead of the National Day celebration, Mohamad said it needs to be imbued with preserving peace and the development enjoyed.

“Don’t destroy it, just because of political enmity between us. Don’t waste the price of life sacrificed by previous freedom fighters and pioneers. Cultivate the determination to develop our beloved homeland with the best progress and make it the most peaceful, prosperous and exemplary country,” he said.