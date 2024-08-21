UMNO to retain BN ‘dacing’ symbol in GE16 - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO will continue to use the Barisan Nasional (BN) ‘dacing’ symbol in the upcoming General Election (GE) while remaining open to collaborating with the 18 other parties in the Unity Government, UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister and BN chairman, said that this decision is part of the five new strategic directions outlined during the presidential briefing at the 2024 UMNO General Assembly.

He said the decision to retain the dacing symbol was made in response to requests from both the party leadership and its members, in anticipation of GE16, expected within the next three years.

“We are open to collaborating with the 18 parties in the Unity Government to prevent overlaps and to enhance cooperation in securing voter support.

“This collaboration must start now, as we aim to build compatibility well before the elections, rather than waiting until the campaign period,“ he told a press conference after the presidential briefing today.

Also present were UMNO deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, vice-presidents Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, as well as secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Ahmad Zahid urged UMNO leaders at all levels to learn from BN’s recent victory in the Nenggiri state by-election, which marked a successful recapture of the seat.

“This win offers a new perspective on UMNO’s leadership struggle, countering claims that UMNO is no longer relevant or accepted by Malays,“ he said.

He also highlighted that the second strategic direction discussed at the briefing is for UMNO’s machinery to employ diverse approaches tailored to the local political landscape for each election.

During the briefing, Ahmad Zahid commended the performance of seven ministers and six deputy ministers from the party, noting their effective service to both the people and the party.

“While advancing our agenda for the Malay community, we must also ensure that our efforts respect and include other ethnic groups, races, cultures, and languages. It is crucial to maintain civility and cooperation with all races,“ he added.

The UMNO General Assembly is being held from today until Aug 24 at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre, with 6,433 delegates from across the country in attendance.