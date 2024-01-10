UMS to be knowledge centre of excellence, build partnerships with industry players - Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) must remain committed to be a knowledge centre of excellence and produce competitive and innovative students to fulfil the need for a skilled workforce, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said.

The UMS Pro Chancellor said this included strengthening partnerships with industry players in research, development, commercialisation and innovation activities.

“The Sabah government and its people are very proud of UMS’ current achievements that have helped spur development transformation in various aspects as well as being a reference centre in the state,” he said during his speech during the university’s 30th orientation week session here today.

He added that the state government would always assist UMS towards development and to boost the country’s higher education levels in line with the Sabah Maju Jaya roadmap, which emphasises on human capital development as well as industry, agriculture and tourism as its main cores in empowering the sttate economy.

Human capital development was a priority as good education was capable of changing the quality of life and contribute to the success and excellence of Malaysia and Sabah, he said.

“The state government will ensure Sabah students can further their studies through various initiatives encompassing all levels from primary and secondary school to university level.

“We don’t want anyone left out from getting education in the state,” he said, adding that 121,897 students benefited from Yayasan Sabah’s education assistance involving RM868 million since 1967 to June 2024, and the state government had increased its allocation of the Sabah state government scholarship from RM55 million to RM101 million in 2023.